Business news live: FTSE 100 near record levels and latest gold, bitcoin and oil price updates
Latest stock markets updates, business and money news on Monday
The new week brings with it fresh attempts for several markets to hit new highs, with the FTSE 100 pushing around the 9,000 points threshold, bitcoin seeks support above $120,000 and Brent Crude Oil ended last week above $70.
In the domestic mortgages market, lenders continue to battle for the hundreds of thousands of homeowners expected to seek new terms on their deals this year, with Barclays lowering more rates into the sub-4 per cent range and Lloyds announcing their plans to make the most of changed regulations allowing more than 4.5 times income to be lent to prospective buyers.
Meanwhile, two investment banks - Bank of America and Goldman Sachs - have differing views on how fast the Bank of England will reduce interest rates for the rest of 2025, though both expect a cut in August.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
‘Why take the risk?’ Readers push back on Rachel Reeves’s savings shake-up
Rachel Reeves’s plan to encourage savers to move their cash into investments has sparked a lively reader response, especially among older people who say they have neither the time nor appetite for risk.
Many commenters questioned the wisdom of urging people into the stock market, arguing that fixed-rate savings accounts and tax-free ISAs already offer attractive returns of 4–5 per cent, with none of the potential losses.
The results and comments show there is still lots more to be done in terms of encouraging and educating the wider population as to why investing works and who it is right for.
‘Why take the risk?’ Readers push back on Reeves’s savings shake-up
Can FTSE 100 challenge 9,000 points again?
The UK’s benchmark index, the FTSE 100, pushed past the 9,000 points level for the first time ever last week - but despite doing so a couple of times, didn’t quite manage to stabilise above it.
This week more earnings reports will be a test of whether UK plc can breach the barrier more permanently.
There were one-off impacts last week to big businesses too, such as Diageo’s chief executive departing, GSK being hit by the FDA rejecting a new drug’s approval and WPP’s profit warning.
Business news live - Monday 21 July
Good morning and welcome to the start of another week of business news coverage here on The Independent.
We’ll keep you abreast of the latest stories regarding the UK’s biggest firms, political moves impacting SMEs, personal finance, the stock markets and more.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments