Shoppers are expected to spend 4 per cent less on Boxing Day and during the post-Christmas sales as the cost of living crisis continues to bite, according to new data.

Research by Barclaycard Payments found that the average shopper intends to buy £229 worth of items in the post-Christmas sales period, a reduction of £18 compared with 2021.

Nevertheless, it still represents a busy end to 2022, with technology retailers expected to particularly benefit from shoppers seeking a bargain.

Personal technology items were the most sought-after by those questioned about the post-Christmas sales, at 42 per cent of consumers.

Food and drink items are also expected to be popular, according to the credit card business.

Harshna Cayley, head of online payments at Barclaycard Payments, said: “The rising cost of living and inflationary pressures have naturally had an impact on the amount being spent in the post-Christmas sales this year.

“Having said that, retailers can take confidence knowing that shoppers still plan to make the most of the deals and discounts on offer.”

The research found that a growing number of shoppers expect to turn to reselling sites to buy items after Christmas.

It found that almost 3 in 10 (28 per cent) are planning to use platforms such as Ebay and Facebook Marketplace, to offload unwanted Christmas presents.

Cordie Davies, 20, a student from Newcastle, said: “I use platforms like Depop to sell unwanted gifted items, such as make-up, skincare, clothes, and jewellery.

“I often sell skincare after Christmas as if the product isn't in my usual routine I won't use it, and I list clothes that I know I won't wear.

“Last year, I was gifted a polaroid accessory from my godfather which wasn't compatible with the camera I have, so I sold it on Depop to put towards my travelling funds.”