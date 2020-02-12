BP sets target to achieve net zero by 2050 to tackle climate emergency

BP has set an ambition to become a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner as part of a plan to “fundamentally reorganise” its business to tackle the climate emergency.

The oil giant’s new chief executive Bernerd Looney laid out a vision to slash the 415 million tonnes of carbon dioxide it is responsible for each year and transform BP into a “thriving sustainable energy business”.

“The world’s carbon budget is finite and running out fast; we need a rapid transition to net zero,” said Mr Looney, who took over the top job at BP last week. “It will require nothing short of reimagining energy as we know it.”

However, critics pointed out that the announcement contained little detail about how the target would be met while BP still plans to invest billions of pounds into new fossil fuel production.

Bruce Duguid, head of stewardship at investment manager Federated Hermes welcomed the plan but added: “It also raises a number of key questions, including how BP proposes to reduce or offset the very large emissions embedded in its upstream oil and gas production and how to accelerate the reduction of the carbon intensity of its products in line with the Paris Goals.”

Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Show all 20 1 /20 Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures California In this decade, humans have become ever more aware of climate change. Calls for leaders to act echo around the globe as the signs of a changing climate become ever more difficult to ignore Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Athens, Greece Fierce wildfires have flared up in numerous countries. The damage being caused is unprecedented: 103 people were killed in wildfires last year in California, one of the places best prepared, best equipped to fight such blazes in the world AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Redding, California Entire towns have been razed. The towns of Redding and Paradise in California were all but eliminated in the 2018 season AP Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Athens, Greece While wildfires in Greece (pictured), Australia, Indonesia and many other countries have wrought chaos to infrastructure, economies and cost lives AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Carlisle, England In Britain, flooding has become commonplace. Extreme downpours in Carlisle in the winter of 2015 saw the previous record flood level being eclipsed by two feet AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Hebden Bridge, England Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire has flooded repeatedly in the past decade, with the worst coming on Christmas Day 2015. Toby Smith of Climate Visuals, an organisation focused on improving how climate change is depicted in the media, says: "Extreme weather and flooding, has and will become more frequent due to climate change. An increase in the severity and distribution of press images, reports and media coverage across the nation has localised the issue. It has raised our emotions, perception and personalised the effects and hazards of climate change." Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Somerset, England Out west in Somerset, floods in 2013 led to entire villages being cut off and isolated for weeks Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Dumfries, Scotland "In summer 2012, intense rain flooded over 8000 properties. In 2013, storms and coastal surges combined catastrophically with elevated sea levels whilst December 2015, was the wettest month ever recorded. Major flooding events continued through the decade with the UK government declaring flooding as one of the nation's major threats in 2017," says Mr Smith of Climate Visuals Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures London, England Weather has been more extreme in Britain in recent years. The 'Beast from the East' which arrived in February 2018 brought extraordinarily cold temperatures and high snowfall. Central London (pictured), where the city bustle tends to mean that snow doesn't even settle, was covered in inches of snow for day PA Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures London, England Months after the cold snap, a heatwave struck Britain, rendering the normally plush green of England's parks in Summer a parched brown for weeks AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures New South Wales, Australia Worsening droughts in many countries have been disastrous for crop yields and have threatened livestock. In Australia, where a brutal drought persisted for months last year, farmers have suffered from mental health problems because of the threat to their livelihood Reuters Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Tonle Sap, Cambodia Even dedicated climate skeptic Jeremy Clarkson has come to recognise the threat of climate change after visiting the Tonle Sap lake system in Cambodia. Over a million people rely on the water of Tonle Sap for work and sustinence but, as Mr Clarkson witnessed, a drought has severley depleted the water level Carlo Frem/Amazon Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Addis Ababa, Ethiopia In reaction to these harbingers of climate obliteration, some humans have taken measures to counter the impending disaster. Ethiopia recently planted a reported 350 million trees in a single day AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Morocco Morocco has undertaken the most ambitious solar power scheme in the world, recently completing a solar plant the size of San Francisco AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures London, England Electric cars are taking off as a viable alternative to fossil fuel burning vehicles and major cities across the world are adding charging points to accomodate AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Purmerend, The Netherlands Cities around the world are embracing cycling too, as a clean (and healthy) mode of transport. The Netherlands continues to lead the way with bikes far outnumbering people Jeroen Much/Andras Schuh Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Xiamen, China Cycling infrastructure is taking over cities the world over, in the hope of reducing society's dependency on polluting vehicles Ma Weiwei Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Chennai, India Despite positive steps being taken, humans continue to have a wildly adverse effect on the climate. There have been numerous major oil spills this decade, the most notable being the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Amazon rainforest, Brazil More recently, large swathes of the Amazon rainforest were set alight by people to clear land for agriculture AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures California This decade may have seen horrors but it has led to an understanding that the next decade must see change if human life is to continue Getty

BP said it will reach net zero emissions by reducing the 55 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent that it emits each year, and the 360 million tonnes associated with oil and gas it sells. It said it expects to invest more in low carbon businesses and less in oil and gas over time.

However, the company will continue to increase its production of fossil fuels over the next decade, while aiming to reduce the carbon intensity of the energy it supplies. That means BP will likely still have to offset hundreds of millions of tonnes of emissions each year through schemes such as tree planting. BP has not provided any details about how it will achieve this.

“BP is vague on the details of its plan, but it should not rely on using carbon offsetting schemes as a licence to continue polluting,” said Oxfam’s climate policy advisor Kiri Hanks. ”Poorer countries should not be bribed to grow forests instead of food to enable business as usual in rich nations.”

Murray Worthy at Global Witness, an anti-corruption and environmental campaign group, dismissed BP’s announcement.

“There is nothing ambitious about a plan that is simply not credible,” he said.

“BP’s net-zero pledge looks like an attempt to grab some positive headlines by a new chief executive, but with little of substance to show how it will achieve these grand claims.“

Last year, Global Witness calculated that major oil and gas companies had committed $4.9 trillion (£3.8 trillion) of investment in new fossil fuel extraction projects, dwarfing the amount they plan to spend on renewables.

Industry analysts Rystad Energy forecast that BP will spend $71bn (£54bn) on new oil and gas fields over the next decade.

Investor groups that have worked with BP to help cut its emissions, including Climate Action 100, the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) and the Church of England Commissioners, supported its new stance.

Stephanie Pfeifer, member of Climate Action 100+ and chief executive of IIGCC, said oil and gas companies must be included in efforts tackle the climate crisis.

“Building on the positive engagement with BP through Climate Action 100+, investors will continue to look for progress from the company in addressing climate change.

“This includes how it will invest more in non-oil and gas businesses, and ensuring its lobbying activity supports delivery of the Paris Agreement.”

Greenpeace’s investigative unit, Unearthed, revealed last month that BP lobbied the US government to water down environmental laws so that new fossil fuel projects could bypass climate checks.