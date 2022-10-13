Jump to content

Consumers should cut back on their energy use this winter, Ofgem chief says

Holly Bancroft
Thursday 13 October 2022 14:10
Consumers should cut down on their electricity and gas use this winter, the chief of energy regulator Ofgem has said.

Jonathan Brearley told Energy UK’s london conference that “all of us could be thinking about how to reduce our energy use where possible”.

Mr Brearley referenced Nesta’s boiler challenge, which is encouraging customers to lower the flow temperature on their boilers.

“If many of us do this, this can save billions of pounds of her majesty’s treasury,” Mr Brearley said.

He said that Ofgem will soon be launching a campaign to teach customers how they could reduce their energy consumption.

He referenced energy saving measures such as “only have heating on when required, only have lights on when you leave the room”.

It comes after Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive officer at Energy UK, the trade association for the energy industry, said that No 10’s failure to roll-out an energy-saving campaign was “baffling”.

More to follow...

