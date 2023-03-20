Credit Suisse news – latest: Asia markets down after UBS offers to buy crisis-hit bank
Asia markets were mostly down on Monday morning after UBS agreed a rescue deal to buy its banking rival Credit Suisse in a $3.2bn takeover over the weekend.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led losses in the region, falling more than 2 per cent and dragged down by healthcare stocks, reported CNBC.
The Shanghai Composite was up 0.27 per cent, while the Shenzhen Component was 0.39 per cent higher.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 0.83 per cent down and the Topix was 0.9 per cent lower.
Meanwhile in South Korea, Kospi is 0.27 per cent lower while the Kosdaq was trading at 0.69 per cent higher.
UBS’s merger has been welcomed internationally, with the US Federal Reserve and Treasury saying Switzerland had moved to “support financial stability”.
British chancellor Jeremy Hunt and the Bank of England have also hailed the deal.
The 167-year-old Credit Suisse was brought to the brink of financial calamity last week despite a £45bn emergency loan from Switzerland’s central bank.
UBS to buy crisis-hit rival bank Credit Suisse
Banking giant UBS will buy its ailing rival Credit Suisse in a snap deal brokered by Swiss authorities to avoid further chaos in markets after a series of high-profile financial failures.
