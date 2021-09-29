Energy suppliers Enstroga, Igloo Energy and Symbio Energy have announced they are ceasing to trade, Ofgem said.

Enstroga has 6,000 customers, Igloo Energy has 179,000 and Symbio Energy has about 48,000.

This means that about 233,000 customers will be left without a supplier temporarily.

Energy industry regulator Ofgem has stressed that customers will still continue to receive gas and electricity as normal.

It said that it will choose the suppliers that will take over the customers’ accounts, and that the newly-appointed companies would get in contact with the account holders.

Ofgem promised that any credit in customers’ accounts will be protected.

Domestic customers will also be protected by the energy price cap when being switched to a new supplier.

Customers of the three firms are advised to wait until a new supplier has been appointed and has made contact before looking to switch.

The three firms are the latest to collapse in recent weeks amid an unprecedented spike in global gas prices.

It comes after failures by People’s Energy, Green Supplier Ltd, Utility Point, PfP Energy, MoneyPlus Energy, and Avro Energy.

This means that nine small energy suppliers that have gone bust since the start of this month.

Ofgem’s retail director Neil Lawrence said: “Ofgem’s number one priority is to protect customers.

“We know this is a worrying time for many people and news of a supplier going out of business can be unsettling.

“Our safety net we’ll make sure your energy supplies continue.

“If you have credit on your Enstroga, Igloo Energy or Symbio Energy account the funds you have paid in are protected and you will not lose the money that is owed to you.”