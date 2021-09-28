✕ Close 'I'm only queuing because everybody else is', says motorist amidst fuel panic buying

Health workers need to be prioritised during the current fuel crisis or patient care will be “compromised”, the government has been warned, amid reports of medical staff being unable to drive into work as pumps run dry across the country.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said “there is a real risk that NHS staff won’t be able to do their jobs”, while the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said healthcare services that are “already struggling” with staffing shortages “cannot afford to lose any more staff because they’re unable to travel”.

It comes after ministers announced on Monday that up to 150 military tanker drivers had been put on standby, ready to deliver fuel to petrol stations struggling to keep up with increased demand due to panic buying.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices in the UK have reached an eight-year high amid the supply crisis, in what Simon Williams, an RAC fuel spokesman, described as a “bleak picture for drivers”.

The average price of a litre of petrol across the UK rose from 135.87p on Friday to 136.59p on Sunday, according to figures from the RAC – the highest that pump prices have been since September 2013.

