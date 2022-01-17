Kim Kardashian's mobile game makes $43m in three months

Kim Kardashian continues to cash in on her reality television fame. And this time, it's her mobile phone game that's raking millions for the entrepreneur extraordinaire.

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood made a whopping $43.3 million in the third quarter (June to September) and has been downloaded more than 22.8 million times since it was launched in June.

And, perhaps most surprisingly, users have spent more than 5.7 billion minutes hanging out with Kim. Overall, the game accounted for more than half of developer Glu Mobile's total revenue for the quarter.

"Glu’s third quarter was the strongest in the company’s history," said chief executive Niccolo de Masi, noting free to download Kim K: Hollywood was a major driver of growth.

Kim Kardashian- entrepreneur extraordinaire Show all 6 1 /6 Kim Kardashian- entrepreneur extraordinaire Kim Kardashian- entrepreneur extraordinaire The reality TV star is set to release her first coffee table book- Selfish- a collection of selfies next spring Kim Kardashian- entrepreneur extraordinaire Her first mobile phone game - Ki Kardashian: Hollywood- has been downloaded more than 22 million times Kim Kardashian- entrepreneur extraordinaire Kim Kardashian models her eyewear collection Kim Kardashian- entrepreneur extraordinaire Kardashian was the face of Midori- even though she insists she doesn't like the taste of alcohol Kim Kardashian- entrepreneur extraordinaire She was also the face of Skechers. The company agreed to pay a $40 million settlement after it was accused of false advertisement Kim Kardashian- entrepreneur extraordinaire Poster for self-tanning products Kardashian Glow

Glu reported third quarter revenues of $83.6 million, up from $22.6 million during the same quarter last year. However that fell short of Wall Street estimates of $85.2 million

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood aims to turn an aspiring celebrity into an A-lister by meeting the right people, going to the right parties and buying the right clothes.

Of course, Ms Kardashian guides users on their way to fame and fortune, but all these perks cost money in the form of in-app purchases and that's how makes a profit.

She keeps 45 per cent of net profits minus business expenses which, according to US gossip site TMZ dot no exceed $10 million.That translates into $15 million in just three months.

And that is just one of her many business ventures which also include a clothing line, hair supplements, self-tanning products and perfumes as well as baby products and a nail varnish collection.

Read More: Compare providers and find the best deals with our Mobile Phone Deals page