Kim Kardashian's mobile game makes $43m in three months
Users have spent more than 5.7 billion minutes playing game
Kim Kardashian continues to cash in on her reality television fame. And this time, it's her mobile phone game that's raking millions for the entrepreneur extraordinaire.
Kim Kardashian: Hollywood made a whopping $43.3 million in the third quarter (June to September) and has been downloaded more than 22.8 million times since it was launched in June.
And, perhaps most surprisingly, users have spent more than 5.7 billion minutes hanging out with Kim. Overall, the game accounted for more than half of developer Glu Mobile's total revenue for the quarter.
"Glu’s third quarter was the strongest in the company’s history," said chief executive Niccolo de Masi, noting free to download Kim K: Hollywood was a major driver of growth.
Kim Kardashian- entrepreneur extraordinaireShow all 6
Glu reported third quarter revenues of $83.6 million, up from $22.6 million during the same quarter last year. However that fell short of Wall Street estimates of $85.2 million
Kim Kardashian: Hollywood aims to turn an aspiring celebrity into an A-lister by meeting the right people, going to the right parties and buying the right clothes.
Of course, Ms Kardashian guides users on their way to fame and fortune, but all these perks cost money in the form of in-app purchases and that's how makes a profit.
She keeps 45 per cent of net profits minus business expenses which, according to US gossip site TMZ dot no exceed $10 million.That translates into $15 million in just three months.
And that is just one of her many business ventures which also include a clothing line, hair supplements, self-tanning products and perfumes as well as baby products and a nail varnish collection.
Read More: Compare providers and find the best deals with our Mobile Phone Deals page
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies