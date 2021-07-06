Business owners desperately need clarity that Boris Johnson did not provide in his coronavirus lockdown announcement on Monday evening, industry groups have said.

Bosses lack information about how self-isolation and testing will work in future, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said.

The group warned an uneven approach to safety could undermine public trust in re-opening.

Mr Johnson announced on Monday that the government planned to scrap England’s social distancing rules on 19 July even though infections are surging, driven by the Delta variant, and much of the population has not been fully vaccinated.

The prime minister admitted he may have to reimpose lockdown restrictions in winter.

Sajid Javid, the new health secretary, said on Tuesday morning that cases could hit 100,000 per day following the end of lockdown.

The BCC’s director-general, Shevaun Haviland, said in a statement: “Businesses in England still do not have the full picture they desperately need to plan for unlocking. Firms do not yet know the future of self-isolation rules, if testing will remain free for them, or when international travel will open up effectively.

“Without clear guidance for businesses around the new proposals, there could be real uncertainty on how they should operate going forward and what they should be doing to keep staff and their customers safe.

“This could lead to a fractured, patchwork approach with very different positions being taken by many businesses, across many locations. That, in turn, could severely undermine the public’s trust in reopening.”

The Confederation of British Industry welcomed Mr Johnson’s plan to fully reopen the English economy but said ministers must now provide more details to build confidence in consumers and owners.

Its leader, Tony Danker, said: “Knowing whether workplace testing will continue beyond July, gaining clarity on mask wearing for public transport and understanding how a test-and-release scheme can support both domestic industry and our international travel sector can provide a further boost for firms.”

Unions are also worried about how the end of restrictions will be managed.

The TUC said it was unacceptable for government to “outsource its health and safety responsibilities” by withdrawing the requirement to work from home where possible and placing on employers the onus for ensuring a safe return to work.