Government urges public not to panic buy amid fuel supply problems

Panic-buying at petrol stations prompted some of the largest UK operators to ration fuel as the government was warned its U-turn on HGV driver visas will come too late to prevent disruption to Christmas.

BP shut 20 forecourts and limited supplies at up to 100 more, while Asda set a limit of £30 per customer at nearly 400 stations due to “unprecedented demand and associated supply challenges”. Esso, Tesco and Shell sites were also affected.

The crisis has reportedly prompted Boris Johnson to give the go-ahead to temporarily lift visa restrictions for foreign drivers, although no decisions have yet been confirmed.

However government insiders have told The Independent it might already be too late to stop disruption to the Christmas holiday, after the retail industry claimed ministers had “10 days to save Christmas”.

Downing Street insisted UK has “ample fuel stocks in this country and the public should be reassured there are no shortages”.

