Fuel crisis UK- live: ‘Many people will go without petrol’, trade body warns as panic-buying worsens shortages
Long queues at petrol stations amid panic buying
Key workers could go without fuel because of panic buying at petrol stations across the UK, the chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association has warned.
Brian Madderson told Sky News the crisis is “going to get worse before it gets better” and suggested it could affect the emergency services and other “really serious jobs”.
It came after the president of the AA described the supply problems as a “temporary blip” caused by panic buying rather than fuel shortages.
Long queues continued to form at forecourts across the UK on Saturday morning despite pleas from ministers and police, who urged motorists to be “sensible” to prevent exacerbate the situation.
Some of the largest UK operators have already started to ration fuel, with EG Group setting a limit of £30 per customer at nearly 400 stations, while pumps at some BP, Esso, Tesco and Shell sites were closed.
The crisis was sparked by the shortage of HGV drivers and the government is now considering lifting its visa restrictions to attract 5,000 foreign workers in to the country. However government insiders have told The Independent it might already be too late to stop disruption to the Christmas holiday.
Video: Customer confronts petrol station worker amid fuel crisis
Video footage shows the nasty moment an argument flares up between a Londis petrol station worker and an angry customer amid the current fuel crisis in the UK.
The customer can be seen shouting at the member of staff before storming off to his car.
‘A lot of people are going to go without fuel’, warns trade body
The fuel crisis ‘is going to get worse before it gets better’, according to the chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association.
Brian Madderson told Sky News that “a lot of people are going to go without fuel” as a result of panic buying.
“This could be emergency services, it could be deliveries to supermarkets, it could be NHS workers, doctors, firemen, people who have really serious jobs that need 24-hour requirements for fuel,” he said.
“I think this situation is going to get worse before it gets better.”
He blamed the crisis on a government leak to the media about BP’s decision to restrict fuel deliveries to around 100 sites (out of a total of 1,200) due to HGV driver shortages and low stock levels.
“That leak to a broadcaster has brought about the quite catastrophic situation we’re now in where there is panic buying,” said Mr Madderson.
Tempers flare amid petrol panic buying
Fights have broken out at petrol stations as motorists queue for fuel, according to unconfirmed reports on social media.
Witnesses told Portsmouth News that two groups of men clashed on a Shell forecourt in Hilsea, ending with one group chasing the other and throwing stones at their van.
A Twitter user also told how a fight broke out after fuel ran out at a garage, describing the scene as “Post Brexit Wild West”.
“There is no shortage,” says Asda
Asda has also sought to reassure motorists by pointing to “increased demand” from customers as the main issue behind any supply problems.
“There is no shortage, but increased demand from customers rushing to fill up means that the main issue is keeping up with that and refuelling the tanks at stations,” a spokesperson for the supermarket told Sky News.
“None of our stations have closed other than temporarily to refuel.”
Morrisons and Sainsbury’s also said they were working to maintain supply.
One of those queuing for petrol is ITV reporter Paul Brand, who says he has spent the whole morning looking for fuel because he only has six miles left in the tank.
“It’s getting pretty rowdy,” he says from the scene in Hanwell, west London. He adds: “We are not panic buying, just on empty trying to get to an appointment!”
Starmer hits out at government over fuel crisis
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer referred to the petrol crisis as he arrived at the party conference in Brighton.
He told supporters that the Conservative government was “letting people down so badly” over shortages of food and fuel.
“I’ve just been up the road (and seen) three petrol stations, one of them with a massive queue and two of them with no fuel,” he added.
Essex Police call for ‘calm’ at petrol stations
Essex Police says it received more than 100 calls over the last 24 hours from motorists stuck in traffic queuing for petrol.
The force added: “We know it’s frustrating but unless there’s a collision or a crime’s been committed, being stuck in traffic isn’t a reason to call us. We’d also urge people not abuse staff at petrol stations.”
Chief Superintendent Jenny Barnett said: “Thank you to the majority of you for buying fuel when you need it and being calm and considerate.”
Petrol crisis only a ‘temporary blip’, says AA president
Drivers rushing to fill up with petrol when they don’t need to are putting ‘strain on system’, the president of the AA has warned.
Edmund King said the initial supply problems in some areas - caused by a shortage of HGV drivers - was being made worse by panic buying.
However he predicted that it was just a “temporary blip” and that the crisis should ease within a few days.
Some petrol stations prioritising fuel for essential workers, AA boss suggests
Some petrol stations are prioritising key workers and delivery drivers, the president of the AA has said.
Edmund King told ITV News: “Some petrol stations are rationing the amount of fuel and only allowing £30 to be purchased and that means it does go further so that essential workers can get fuel.”
“We do know that some garages are giving priority to essential workers, some delivery vehicles, we’ve heard, have been given priority. So people are acting sensibly there,” he said.
Recalling that, “in the past, when we’ve had fuel blockades, priority was given to key workers”, he suggested: “We’re not really there yet, because supplies are getting through.”
A company providing palliative care has warned that its staff are struggling to get to patients’ homes due to fuel pressure, according to ITV’s UK editor.
