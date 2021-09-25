✕ Close Long queues at petrol stations amid panic buying

Key workers could go without fuel because of panic buying at petrol stations across the UK, the chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association has warned.

Brian Madderson told Sky News the crisis is “going to get worse before it gets better” and suggested it could affect the emergency services and other “really serious jobs”.

It came after the president of the AA described the supply problems as a “temporary blip” caused by panic buying rather than fuel shortages.

Long queues continued to form at forecourts across the UK on Saturday morning despite pleas from ministers and police, who urged motorists to be “sensible” to prevent exacerbate the situation.

Some of the largest UK operators have already started to ration fuel, with EG Group setting a limit of £30 per customer at nearly 400 stations, while pumps at some BP, Esso, Tesco and Shell sites were closed.

The crisis was sparked by the shortage of HGV drivers and the government is now considering lifting its visa restrictions to attract 5,000 foreign workers in to the country. However government insiders have told The Independent it might already be too late to stop disruption to the Christmas holiday.

