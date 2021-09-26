Almost a third of BP’s petrol stations in the UK have run out of fuel, the oil giant has said, after motorists continued to panic buy en masse over the weekend.

This is despite continued pleas by ministers and police that motorists should “continue as normal”, as well as accusations that the entire fuel crisis has been sparked by drivers unnecessarily stocking up on fuel – not a shortage of supplies.

A row erupted on Sunday between the government and the Road Haulage Association after transport secretary Grant Shapps claimed the fuel crisis was a “manufactured situation” caused by a media leak by the RHA, from a meeting at which concerns were raised by BP about supply problems.

The RHA denied the allegation, which it described as a “disgraceful attack”, and claimed ministers were trying to divert attention away from their handling of the shortage of HGV drivers which many have blamed on Brexit.

In a statement, BP, which operates 1,200 sites in Britain, said: “With the intense demand seen over the past two days, we estimate that around 30 per cent of sites in this network do not currently have either of the main grades of fuel.”

“We are working to resupply as rapidly as possible,” the company added.

Queues of vehicles formed at petrol stations for a third day running on Sunday as motorists waited, some for hours, to fill up with fuel after oil firms reported a lack of drivers was causing transport problems from refineries to forecourts.

Images shared on social media showed dozens of sites closed, pumps ‘out of order’ and long lines of cars waiting to fill up their cars and additional canisters.

There were also reports of police having to jump the queue to get “vital fuel” and an ambulance crashing into cars queuing for petrol in Bromley, southeast London.

