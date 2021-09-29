Petrol shortages – live: Army put on ‘short notice’ to deliver fuel as PM assures drivers crisis ‘improving’
The Ministry of Defence has put around 150 military tanker drivers on “short notice” to deliver fuel – and has another 150 personnel to support them, despite Boris Johnson’s insistence that Britain’s fuel crisis is improving.
Troops will begin specialised training “in the coming days”, PA reports, in preparation for being deployed.
On Tuesday afternoon, the prime minister said the situation was “now stabilising” and things were “getting better on the forecourts”.
Speaking for the first time since issues began at filling stations, Mr Johnson said he sympathised with people who had been unable to get fuel, calling it “frustrating and infuriating”.
“What we’re hearing from the industry is the situation at forecourts is stabilising,” he said, while urging people to refrain from panic buying. Mr Johnson also confirmed he would not seek to prioritise essential workers at the pumps, despite warnings that leaving health workers stuck in queues could put lives at risk.
The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said yesterday that “only” 37 per cent of the forecourts it represented were out of petrol on Tuesday. On Sunday, the PRA – which represents nearly 5,500 of the UK’s 8,000 filling stations – reported up to two-thirds of outlets had run out of fuel.
Labour said the government had let the country “crash from crisis to crisis”, with leader Sir Keir Starmer expected to highlight the issue in a key conference speech later.
Driver orders takeaway to ‘mother of all queues’ at petrol station
So much for an improved situation. Queues were so long on Tuesday that one driver stuck in a massive line for petrol ordered a takeaway to be brought to her on the forecourt.
Lily Potkin, 40, was stuck for two hours in the “mother of all queues” at a petrol station in Harrow, north west London, she told The Evening Standard.
She was so hungry she ordered a Nando’s chicken wrap and peri-peri chips from Deliveroo to her car.
Her delivery driver reportedly gave her a thumbs up as he gave her the food through the window and she posted images from the scene on her Twitter account.
“It was really funny. The people behind me saw him delivering it and the mood changed,” she told the paper. “Everyone was really aggy and then I could see all the people behind me cracking up. They were just in hysterics.”
She added: “I put the delivery pin a little bit further down the road and he just pulled up right outside my window.”
Government measures to help fuel crisis branded ‘sticking plasters’
A hospitality industry chief has said “Covid recovery visas”, similar to a limited waiver on European HGV driver visas, should be introduced to help revitalise the service industry - while attacking the government’s attempts to fix the fuel crisis.
“Clearly, the issues that we’re facing at the moment are that lots of our workers are stuck abroad because of travel restrictions, unable to return home,” UKHospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls told Sky News this morning.
“We would like to see the government extending that welcome back to those workers, lifting those travel restrictions on them as soon as possible and also then simplifying the immigration rules at the moment to improve and reduce the bureaucracy to get staff in.”
She continued: “It’s quite clear we don’t have sufficient workers in the labour market to fill all those roles.”
Ms Nicholls added current measures to help the fuel crisis were “sticking plasters” and that businesses would “remain fragile” moving into the festive season.
‘Brexit is responsible’ for HGV driver shortage, says Lammy
Labour frontbencher David Lammy has blamed Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal for the HGV driver shortage.
The shadow justice secretary told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Brexit is responsible for some of the problems we are seeing.
“On this fuel crisis, there are not queues to get fuel in France, in Spain, in Germany, but there are fuel queues in our own country.
“That is as the result of exiting the European Union with the deal that Boris Johnson struck.”
Labour voted for the Trade and Co-operation Agreement struck by the PM but Mr Lammy said: “This was his deal, we hold him to account for his deal.”
He added: “What it means is - why would drivers come here, when they are going back without goods, when they have got to pay tariffs? They would rather be in another country in Europe.”
Army given green light to begin fuel tanker training - reports
Some more detail on tanker drivers now. Troops will begin training to help deliver petrol supplies in case they are suddenly deployed, according to reports which also say the aim is that the Army will be ready to go by the end of the week.
The decision to put 150 military drivers on standby was formally approved by the government overnight, meaning training can begin imminently.
A further 150 personnel support are also ready to help out as part of the military effort.
“They’re still on standby but can now start training now it’s approved,” a government source told the PA news agency.
They will be held in a “state of readiness” and could deployed “in the coming days” if needed, the source added.
It is understood officials from the business department and the Ministry of Defence are working with the petrol industry on where the drivers will be best placed to support.
Fuel boss says worst of fuel crisis ‘is behind us’
The head of a fuel supplier has predicted the UK is “over the worst” of the shortage at petrol pumps.
James Spencer, managing director at Portland Fuel, told the BBC this morning: “I would say logically the worst is behind us. The original crisis - if you want to call it that - was caused by 25 to 30 petrol stations closing down near the south coast.
“It was never a particularly major crisis in the first place, obviously then there was the panic buying, sales at forecourts went up by 500 per cent over the weekend.”
He said that because “lots of people” had now filled up their tanks, the industry “might actually see a dip in demand and the replenishment of fuel at petrol stations”.
“I would probably have to say there is a minor supply problem which is related to a shortage in tanker drivers. The shortage of tanker drivers is nothing like as acute as the shortage of general haulage drivers,” Mr Spencer added.
Stop panic-buying petrol and only fill up ‘when you really need it’, PM tells public
Boris Johnson has rejected pleas to give health and care workers priority access to fuel, despite warnings that leaving them stuck in queues at forecourts will put lives at risk.
Breaking his silence on the crisis after five days of pumps running dry, the prime minister insisted the situation was improving and called on motorists to stop panic-buying petrol.
But retailers said more than one-third of independent petrol stations remained empty, and Mr Johnson indicated that emergency measures will be needed until Christmas and beyond to keep supply chains running not only for fuel but other essential supplies too.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock and deputy political editor Rob Merrick report:
Stop panic-buying petrol and only fill up ‘when you really need it’, Johnson says
Prime minister rejects talk of ‘crisis’ – insisting shortages are simply a result of ‘huge global demand’ after Covid
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the fuel crisis as officials, including Boris Johnson, claim the situation is “improving”. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates.
