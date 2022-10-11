Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Pound plunges as Bank of England warns market emergency support will end on Friday

Sterling fell more than a cent against the dollar to its lowest rate since 29 September

Lucy Skoulding
Wednesday 12 October 2022 00:43
Comments
Watch live as Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey grilled by MPs over inflation

The pound has plunged again after governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey warned that its emergency support package for the markets would end on Friday.

Earlier on Tuesday the Bank intervened for the second time in as many days to prevent “fire sales” of pension fund assets, amid the continuing market turmoil in the wake of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

The Bank has expanded its programme of daily bond purchases to also include inflation-linked debt.

It cited a “material risk” to British financial stability with “the prospect of self-reinforcing ‘fire sale’ dynamics”

But speaking in Washington, Mr Bailey warned there could be no further extension beyond the end of the week.

Recommended

“My message to the [pension] funds involved - you’ve got three days left now. You have got to get this done.

“Part of the essence of a financial stability intervention is that it is clearly temporary.”

He continued: “We think the rebalancing must be done.”

Following Bailey’s remarks sterling fell more than a cent against the dollar to its lowest rate since September 29.

Recommended

Pension funds have be fighting to raise cash since Mr Kwarteng sparked a bond rout on 23 September.

It came after his announcement of the government’s plans for £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts.

Pension funds with liability-driven investments (LDIs) suffered as the collateral pledged when investing in complex derivatives started to collapse.

Industry group the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association told Reuters the Bank of England should think about continuing an emergency bond-buying scheme to stabilise the market for UK government debt at least until October 31 “and possibly beyond”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in