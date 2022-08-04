Bank of England news – live: Interest rates expected to rise by 0.5%
Rate of inflation could reach ‘astronomical’ 15 per cent next year, think tank warns
The Bank of England is expected to increase interest rates by up to 0.5 per cent today in an attempt to rein in runaway inflation.
Millions of Britons’ finances could take another hit if the bank announces its biggest hike in interest rates since 1995.
Nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee will be voting on whether to increase the bank’s base rate by 0.25 per cent or 0.5 per cent. Either way, mortgage borrowing would be made more expensive.
It comes as economists fear a recession caused by “stagflation” – sluggish growth, high unemployment, and inflation.
The Resolution Foundation think tank has warned that next year inflation could reach an “astronomical” record-high of 15 per cent – the highest level since 1980.
This will see prices for essentials increase much faster than wages, while the UK faces a winter of yet more record highs in gas and electricity prices fuelled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Low to middle-income families are likely to face disproportionately higher living cost levels for the foreseeable future, the think tank said.
Two thirds of Britons worried about rising interest rates
Almost two-thirds of the public say they are concerned about rising interest rates as the Bank of England considers another hike in the cost of borrowing.
The Bank is expected to announce its largest interest rate rise in almost 30 years at midday on Thursday as the UK faces soaring inflation.
In a poll published by Ipsos on Thursday morning, 64% of people said they were fairly or very concerned about the prospect of rising interest rates – a figure that rose to 80% among those aged 18 to 34.
Some 67% said they were worried about the value of their savings, while concern about energy bills and the rising cost of living in general reached 75% and 89% respectively.
Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos in the UK, said: “We know that concern about the cost of living and inflation is at the top of the public’s agenda, with the proportion saying it is an important issue facing the country at a 40-year high in Ipsos’ long-term trends.
“And this particularly manifests itself in concerns about energy and utility bills and in the value of people’s savings.
“But with the Bank of England stating they need to put up interest rates to help bring inflation down, there is concern about the impact of higher interest rates too – which suggests exploring additional solutions to help people who are facing financial difficulties will be high on the public’s wish-list for the new prime minister’s government.”
