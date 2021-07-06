Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port factory to make electric vehicles, owner announces

Vauxhall’s troubled Ellesmere Port factory in northwest England will now make electric vehicles, the brand’s parent company has announced.

The Cheshire site will get £100m of investment after two years of uncertainty caused by Brexit.

This new deal has been supported by the UK government, Stellantis said, in a similar way to last week’s Nissan factory announcement.

From 2022, the site will produce the Vauxhall Combo-e, Peugeot e-Partner and Citroen e-Berlingo vans and their passenger car variants.

Ellesmere Port will be Stellantis’ first site dedicated to battery electric vehicles for those brands.

More follows