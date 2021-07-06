Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port factory to make electric vehicles, owner announces

Deal comes with support from UK government

Jon Sharman
Tuesday 06 July 2021 12:15
<p>Announcement follows Nissan ‘gigafactory’ deal</p>

(Vauxhall via Getty Images)

Vauxhall’s troubled Ellesmere Port factory in northwest England will now make electric vehicles, the brand’s parent company has announced.

The Cheshire site will get £100m of investment after two years of uncertainty caused by Brexit.

This new deal has been supported by the UK government, Stellantis said, in a similar way to last week’s Nissan factory announcement.

From 2022, the site will produce the Vauxhall Combo-e, Peugeot e-Partner and Citroen e-Berlingo vans and their passenger car variants.

Ellesmere Port will be Stellantis’ first site dedicated to battery electric vehicles for those brands.

