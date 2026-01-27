Revolution Bars owner to shut 21 venues with hundreds of jobs at risk
The owner of Revolution bars has announced the closure of 21 of its venues across the UK.
In total, 591 jobs will be lost.
The news comes after administrators were appointed for the chain.
The Revel Collective also operates venues under the Revolucion de Cuba and Peach Pubs brands.
The company put itself up for sale in October 2025, a decision prompted by a deepening cash crisis and a significant slump in sales across its venues.
It warned two months later that shareholders were likely to be wiped out as part of any deal.
The group undertook a major restructuring in 2024, in which it shut 15 unprofitable bars in a bid to turn around its performance.
But the revamp plans faltered and it launched a strategic review last autumn into funding and a sale of all or parts of the business.
It traded from around 62 sites and employed just over 3,000 workers as of the end of June 2024.
Bosses at the firm said in October that revenue has been weaker than expected as younger customers reined in their spending and due to warm weather over the summer.
More follows...
