Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Revolution Bars owner to shut 21 venues with hundreds of jobs at risk

21 Revolution bars will close across the UK
21 Revolution bars will close across the UK (Revolution Bars Group)

The owner of Revolution bars has announced the closure of 21 of its venues across the UK.

In total, 591 jobs will be lost.

The news comes after administrators were appointed for the chain.

The Revel Collective also operates venues under the Revolucion de Cuba and Peach Pubs brands.

The company put itself up for sale in October 2025, a decision prompted by a deepening cash crisis and a significant slump in sales across its venues.

It warned two months later that shareholders were likely to be wiped out as part of any deal.

The group undertook a major restructuring in 2024, in which it shut 15 unprofitable bars in a bid to turn around its performance.

But the revamp plans faltered and it launched a strategic review last autumn into funding and a sale of all or parts of the business.

It traded from around 62 sites and employed just over 3,000 workers as of the end of June 2024.

Bosses at the firm said in October that revenue has been weaker than expected as younger customers reined in their spending and due to warm weather over the summer.

More follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in