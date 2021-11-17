Inflation soars to highest level in a decade

Rise in prices now more than double official target of 2 per cent

Tim Wyatt
Wednesday 17 November 2021 07:20
comments
<p>Prices are now rising faster than at any time in the past decade</p>

Prices are now rising faster than at any time in the past decade

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Inflation in the UK soared to 4.2 per cent in October, its highest rate for almost a decade, driven by rising fuel prices and the ongoing recovery from the pandemic.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics have revealed inflation as measured by the Consumer Prices Index is not only at its highest rate since November 2011 but is also more than double its official two per cent target.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments