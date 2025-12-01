UK and US preparing to strike zero tariffs deal on pharmaceuticals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK Government is preparing to strike a deal with the US, securing zero tariffs on pharmaceutical products into the US in return for an increase in NHS spending on American medicines.

It is understood that an agreement is due to be made imminently.

It comes after warnings that US pharma firms will shut down their sites in the UK if the NHS does not pay more for drugs.

US President Donald Trump has called for changes that will level the playing field in terms of what American customers pay for drugs compared with those in the UK and Europe.

The Times reported that the deal will include lowering the sales rebate rate on NHS drug prices.

This is the amount that drugs firms pay back to the NHS to ensure it doesn’t overspend its allocated budget for branded medicines.

The Government is also expected to agree to increase the upper threshold for which new treatments are deemed to be too expensive by 25%, the newspaper reported.

Earlier this month, US ambassador Warren Stephens said further American businesses will axe future investments if “there are not changes made and fast”.

The row has been seen as a reason why US-based Merck and AstraZeneca cancelled or paused investments in the UK in recent months.