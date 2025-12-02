Zero-tariff deal with US to cost NHS £1 billion, No 10 says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A deal that gives the US zero tariffs on its imports of UK pharmaceuticals in return for the NHS raising spending on medicines will cost around £1 billion, Downing Street has said.

The agreement sees the UK’s threshold for what it can pay for new medicines raised by 25%, meaning some that would have been declined as too costly can be approved – such as breakthrough cancer treatments and therapies for rare diseases.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman dismissed reports that the move would cost the NHS some £3 billion a year on average by 2029, saying the figure would be around £1 billion by that time.

He said the cost would gradually climb as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) approves treatments.

“Costs will start smaller but will increase over time as NICE approves more life-improving and life-saving medicines.

“Total costs over the spending review period are expected to be around £1 billion, but the final costs clearly depend on which medicines NICE decides to approve, and the actual uptake of these.

“It’s not something we can pre-empt, because it depends on which drugs come to market and which are assessed as approved for use on the NHS accordingly.”

The agreement also includes lowering repayment rates on NHS drug prices to 15% from 2026.

This is the amount that drugs firms pay back to the NHS to ensure it does not overspend its allocated budget for branded medicines.

The US will not pay import taxes for three years on medicines and treatments under the deal, which the Trump administration has said will boost UK investment in US drug firms.

It comes after warnings that US pharma firms would shut down their sites in the UK if the NHS did not pay more for drugs.

Earlier this month, US ambassador Warren Stephens said further American businesses will axe future investments if “there are not changes made and fast”.

The row has been seen as a reason why US-based Merck and AstraZeneca cancelled or paused investments in the UK in recent months.