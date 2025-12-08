NUJ members at STV back strike action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Journalists at STV have voted for strike action in a dispute over proposals to cut jobs and scrap the dedicated news programme in the north of Scotland.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said a ballot of members found that 94% were in favour of strike action and and 98% supported action short of strikes on a turnout of 82%.

It comes after the broadcaster announced proposals to make 60 staff redundant with the NUJ saying half of those would be in the newsroom.

In addition, STV plans to replace its central belt and north of Scotland news with a single programme from Glasgow, with this including sections devoted to regional news.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney has already expressed his concerns about the proposals.

The union said that some of the proposals require Ofcom approval, and the regulator’s public consultation is expected to begin in the next few weeks.

Nick McGowan-Lowe, NUJ national organiser for Scotland, said: “Voting for industrial action is a step that no worker takes lightly.

“This result shows the strength of feeling within our members at STV, both around the cuts, and the way in which management has handled them.

“While we acknowledge the progress that STV management have already made in attempting to reduce the number of compulsory redundancies, the plan they are proposing for axing the STV North edition of the News At 6 is bad for viewers, bad for journalism, and bad for the North of Scotland.

“This is a dispute about quality journalism, and making sure the north of Scotland can continue to have access to reliable, trusted, quality news coverage that is routed in their communities.

“We will continue to fight for every single job in the newsroom.”

STV said the results of the ballot on industrial action are “disappointing”.

It said STV’s programme of cost savings is being made in response to challenging trading conditions in the advertising and content commissioning markets, and a structural change in viewing habits.

Rufus Radcliffe, chief executive of STV, said: “Today’s ballot result is disappointing, especially when the consultation process has not yet concluded and we are making significant progress through voluntary redundancy and redeployment.

“As a result, we expect the number of those impacted on a compulsory basis to be very small.

“Our proposals will protect local journalism and ensure STV News is financially sustainable.

“This kind of change is never easy, and our focus continues to be on supporting our colleagues through a period of essential change.”