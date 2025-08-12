UK unemployment remains at four-year-high as job vacancies shrink
UK job vacancies tumbled by 44,000 over the three months to July to 718,000 – the lowest number of job openings since April 2021.
Britain’s jobless rate remained at a four-year-high in the latest quarter as job vacancies declined again, pointing towards further “cooling in the labour market”.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of UK unemployment struck 4.7% in the three months to June.
It was the same as the previous three-month period, which had been highest level since June 2021.
Meanwhile, average earnings growth, excluding bonuses, remained at 5% for the period to June.
ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “Taken together, these latest figures point to a continued cooling of the labour market.
“The number of employees on payroll has now fallen in 10 of the last 12 months, with these falls concentrated in hospitality and retail.
“Job vacancies, likewise, have continued to fall, also driven by fewer opportunities in these industries.”