UK economy ekes out growth in final months of 2025 – ONS
The ONS said gross domestic product rose by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, following growth of 0.1% in the previous three months.
The UK economy grew modestly in the final three months of last year amid budget uncertainty and a subdued performance in December, according to official figures.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, following growth of 0.1% in the previous three months.
The ONS estimated the economy expanded by 0.1% in December, lower than downwardly revised 0.2% growth in November.
The fourth quarter figures means the economy grew by 1.3% overall in 2025, up from 1.1% in 2024.
Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “The economy continued to grow slowly in the last three months of the year, with the growth rate unchanged from the previous quarter.
“The often-dominant services sector showed no growth, with the main driver instead coming from manufacturing.
“Construction, meanwhile, registered its worst performance in more than four years.
“The rate of growth across 2025 as a whole was up slightly on the previous year, with growth seen in all main sectors.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks