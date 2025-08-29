Controversial P&O Ferries chief executive steps down
P&O said chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite had announced plans to resign to ‘dedicate more time to family matters’.
The controversial boss of P&O Ferries, who led the firm’s move to sack almost 800 workers and replace them with cheaper agency staff, is quitting.
P&O said chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite had announced plans to resign to “dedicate more time to family matters”.
The firm and its management was widely condemned in March 2022 when it sacked nearly 800 workers without consultation and replaced them with agency staff on lower wages.
Mr Hebblethwaite resisted widespread calls from ministers and trade unions to resign after admitting to MPs that the company broke the law by not consulting with trade unions.
He also told Parliament the agency workers’ pay averaged £5.50 per hour.
This was below the UK’s national minimum wage at the time of £9.50 per hour, but P&O Ferries insisted it was in line with international maritime law.
A spokesperson for P&O Ferries said: “Peter Hebblethwaite has communicated his intention to resign from his position as chief executive officer to dedicate more time to family matters.
“P&O Ferries extends its gratitude to Peter Hebblethwaite for his contributions as CEO over the past four years.”