The government’s plans to recruit 5,000 lorry drivers to tackle Britain’s supply chain crisis have been criticised as “insufficient” and “too little, too late” after panic buying hit petrol stations across the country.

Business groups said the temporary visa scheme - which also extends to 5,500 poultry workers and is due to run out on Christmas Eve - were the equivalent of “throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire.”

It came after retailers warned ministers had just 10 days to save Christmas from significant disruption due to the shortage of up to 100,000 HGV drivers across the UK.

Motorists were still scrambling to find fuel on Sunday morning as suppliers struggled to keep up with increased demand. Some ambulance workers and carers have reported difficulties in finding fuel over the weekend amid warnings that the situation is “going to get worse before its better”.

