UK’s chicken restaurant war heats up as US chain plans even more sites

Chicken chain Popeyes is set to open its 100th UK restaurant next week, signalling its continued rapid expansion across the country.

The US-founded brand, which launched in the UK in 2021, has experienced swift growth. This surge is attributed to soaring consumer demand for fried chicken, particularly as chicken gains popularity as a protein source.

The landmark London Bridge station outlet will be backed by private equity firm TDR Capital.

The 3,000-square foot site at the busy commuter station will take the business to 27 sites across London.

Bosses have said the opening is part of a strategy to target more travel hubs in its continued growth plans.

Popeyes has opened 45 restaurants so far this year and expects this to be near 50 by the end of 2025.

Tom Crowley, chief executive officer of Popeyes UK, told the PA news agency that there is “no public target” for new restaurants but that he believes it can “keep opening at a similar pace” next year.

“We’ve had success across the country as well as in London because I think people have really appreciated the authenticity of the brand,” he said.

“We’ve been able to grow quicker than we first anticipated but there are still plenty of opportunities, so I can’t see a reason why we can’t keep opening at a similar pace.

“I think there are definitely opportunities in greater London but not just there by any means.”

It comes amid a flurry of activity for chicken brands in the UK, partly driven by the launch of a raft of US chains into the UK, including Popeyes.

Rival Wingstop UK, which was bought for around £400 million late last year, has also rapidly expanded in recent years, while other competitors including Dave’s Hot Chicken and Chick-fil-A have entered the market.

Mr Crowley shrugged off suggestions the UK could be reaching “peak chicken” and said he believes there is still a strong opportunity for further growth.

“I often hear this question as to when we will reach peak chicken, but I think continued rise in demand for customers shows that there is plenty of room to grow.

“And if you look at the US for example, they have around double the number of chicken restaurants per head than we do here, so there is still potential for more in the market.”