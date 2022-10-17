Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pound gains as new chancellor Jeremy Hunt set to announce financial plan

It comes weeks after Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-slashing measures spooked markets

Zoe Tidman
Monday 17 October 2022 08:11
Comments
Jeremy Hunt 'doesn't think' austerity levels will return to 2010 period

The pound has rebounced as the British chancellor announced he would make an emergency fiscal statement in a bid to calm market chaos.

Jeremy Hunt is expected to set out billions of pounds in savings to stabilise public finances after his predecessor’s tax-slashing mini-Budget spooked markets.

Sterling made gains on Monday, rising from just over $1.12 in early trading to just under just $1.13 at around 6.45am - shortly after Mr Hunt made the announcement of an emergency statement.

The pound dropped to around $1.25 later in the morning.

It followed a slump after Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked as chancellor on Friday just weeks into the role.

Recommended

After his surprise appointment to the role, Mr Hunt effectively tore up Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng’s previous economic strategy to cut taxes in an attempt to boost growth.

Instead, he warned that taxes would have to go up while spending would rise less quickly than had previously been planned.

The Treasury said the emergency statement was designed to “ensure sustainable public finances underpin economic growth”.

Jeremy Hunt was appointed as the new UK chancellor on Friday

(Getty Images)

After announcing the speding cuts, the chancellor will address the House of Commons later on Monday ahead of the publication of his full medium term fiscal plan on 31 October.

Among the measures announced by Mr Kwarteng expected to be ditched are his promise to bring forward a 1p cut in the basic rate of income tax to April.

The measures come as Ms Truss continues to fight to hold on to her leadership, with three Conservative MPs already breaking ranks to call on her to go.

Recommended

The government has already been forced to make two U-turns since coming into power after the mini-Budget sparked market chaos and backlash over its tax cuts.

It climbed down on tax cuts for the highest earners last week. On Friday, shortly after Mr Kwarteng was sacked, Ms Truss said a planned increase in corportation tax would now go ahead after the mini-Budget promised to reverse it.

Mr Hunt carried out something of a media blitz on behalf of the prime minister over the weekend. He insisted she was still in charge even as he diagnosed the need for a tough package of tax rises and spending cuts in order to steady the UK economy.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in