Whisky tariffs to be halved by ‘fantastic’ India trade deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tariffs on whisky being exported to India are set to be halved as part of a trade deal with the UK.

Sir Keir Starmer will welcome his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday to sign the deal, which will see tariffs on whisky cut from 150% to 75%, and potentially dropping to 40% in the next decade.

While tariffs on soft drinks will drop gradually from 33% to 0%, the UK Government estimated a £190 million boost for Scotland as a result of the deal.

Speaking ahead of the signing, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “This is great news for Scotland and Scottish jobs.

“Our trade deal with India is fantastic news for Brand Scotland, with our goods, businesses and services gaining access to what is projected to be the world’s third-largest economy by 2027.

“From food, drink and textiles production, to clean energy, advanced manufacturing, life sciences and financial services, Scotland has so much to offer India.

“It’s fantastic news in particular for the world-famous whisky industry, with Indian import tariffs slashed on Scotch having the potential to be transformational for the industry. It’s also good news for our other national drink, with tariffs on soft drinks cut.

“As the UK Government delivers our Plan for Change, we are also bringing inward investment to Scotland to create jobs, boost economic growth and improve living standards right across the UK.”

Scotch Whisky Association chief executive Mark Kent said the industry had “long championed” a deal with India, adding: “The signing of the FTA is an historic moment and is an important milestone to reducing tariffs on Scotch whisky in a growing market.

“This will contribute to the Government’s growth objective, by laying the foundations for further investment and jobs.”