Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Profitability and positive impact not incompatible, Kate tells business leaders

The Princess of Wales was speaking at a gathering of senior executives in the City of London.

Tony Jones
Tuesday 18 November 2025 13:01 GMT
The Princess of Wales speaking at a summit in London (Adrian Dennis/PA)
The Princess of Wales speaking at a summit in London (Adrian Dennis/PA) (PA Wire)

The Princess of Wales has issued a rallying call to business leaders to prioritise “time and tenderness just as much as productivity and success”.

Kate told a gathering of senior executives in the City of London that “profitability” and making a “positive impact” were not “incompatible”, at the summit hosted by her Royal Foundation to drive action and investment in the early years development of children.

Delivering the event’s opening speech, the future Queen told guests her passion for promoting early years, described in the past as her “life’s work”, stemmed from the “essential truth” that “the love we feel in our earliest years fundamentally shapes who we become and how we thrive as adults”.

She went on to say: “A loving home ultimately teaches us how to love and how to care, but every environment has the potential to shape our hearts.

“Every one of you interacts with your own environment; a home, a family, a business, a workforce, a community. These are the ecosystems that you yourselves help to weave.

“Imagine a world where each of these environments were built on valuing time and tenderness just as much as productivity and success.

“As business leaders you will face the daily challenge of finding the balance between profitability and having a positive impact. But the two are not and should not be incompatible.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in