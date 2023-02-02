Shell profits hit another record high amid cost of living crisis

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shell profits have surged to a new record high due to soaring oil prices amid the Russia’s war with Ukraine, the energy giant has announced.

Profits increased by 53 per cent to 84.3bn dollars (£68.1bn) in 2022, the company’s latest figures show, sparking calls for Rishi Sunak’s government to expand the windfall tax on profits.

Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats said the Conservative government was letter fossil fuel companies “off the hook” by failing to impose a strong enough windfall tax.

Ed Miliband, Labours shadow climate change secretary, said ministers were letting “the fossil fuel companies making bumper profits off the hook with their refusal to implement a proper windfall tax”.

“But when it comes to oil and gas interests, Rishi Sunak is too weak to stand up for the British people,” said the frontbencher.

Saying Labour would stop the energy price cap going up in April, Mr Miliband added: “It is only right that the companies making unexpected windfall profits from the proceeds of war pay their fair share.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “No company should be making these kind of outrageous profits out of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“Rishi Sunak was warned as chancellor and now as prime minister that we need a proper windfall tax on companies like Shell. They must tax the oil and gas companies properly and at the very least ensure that energy bills don’t rise yet again in April.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said the “obscene profits are an insult to working families” as the union called for a larger windfall tax. “The time for excuses is over,” he said.

Mr Nowak added: “Instead of holding down the pay of paramedics, teachers, firefighters and millions of other hard-pressed public servants, ministers should be making big oil and gas pay their fair share.”

Shell announced a 15 per cent dividend increase and the four billion dollar share buyback programme as part of its record profits.

Shell’s chief executive Wael Sawan said the results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and across the full year “demonstrate the strength of Shell’s differentiated portfolio, as well as our capacity to deliver vital energy to our customers in a volatile world”.

He added: “We believe that Shell is well positioned to be the trusted partner through the energy transition. We intend to remain disciplined while delivering compelling shareholder returns.”