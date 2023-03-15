✕ Close Democrat representative Jeff Jackson explains Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Credit Suisse stocks plunged to a new record low, dropping by more than 21 percent on Wednesday morning as the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) continues.

Shares in the struggling Swiss bank plummeted for a second consecutive day after its top shareholder Saudi National Bank said it would not provide any further financial assistance.

This comes after Wall Street expert Robert Kiyosaki, famed for predicting the Lehman Brothers’ failure, pegged Credit Suisse as the next major bank most likely to collapse.

The concerning outlook for the bank comes as SVB – whose Friday collapse sparked concerns of a financial crisis – is back open for business.

New CEO Tim Mayopoulos urged customers to return to the bank, saying it is now opening new accounts and making new loans. He served as CEO of Fannie Mae bringing it back to profitability after the 2008 financial crisis.

SVB’s collapse led to sharp falls on Wall Street on Monday before the markets rebounded on Tuesday as inflation data met expectations and regional bank shares bounced back. Six regional financial institutions remain under tight scrutiny but the response from regulators to protect depositors appears to have addressed market concerns.