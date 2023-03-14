✕ Close Biden says Silicon Valley Bank managers will be fired

Global bank shares have slumped following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

On Tuesday, Japan’s Topix Banks saw its shares fall by more than 7 per cent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s index was down by 8.1 per cent in mid-day Asian trading.

In the UK, banks were heavily lower after steep falls on Friday, with international bank Standard Chartered sinking to the bottom of the FTSE 100 with a 6.9 per cent drop, and Barclays down by 6.3 per cent.

Other UK banks were also caught up in the rout, with Lloyds Banking Group closing 5.1 per cent lower, while NatWest was down 4.8 per cent and HSBC down 4.1 per cent.

Top European markets finished the day even more scathed than in Britain, with the German Dax tumbling more than 3 per cent and the French Cac 40 declining 2.9 per cent at close.

It comes after two top executives at SVB have been slapped with a class-action lawsuit over the company’s stunning collapse.

The lawsuit names CEO Greg Becker and CFO Daniel Beck, alleging they knowingly misled stockholders over SVB’s ability to navigate risks.