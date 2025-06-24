Car makers call for planned easing of electricity costs to go further

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Government measures to ease industrial electricity costs should go further to help end the “structural disadvantage” faced by UK automotive companies, a representative body said.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) called for the proposed relief on standing charges included in the Industrial Strategy published on Monday – which will apply to battery manufacturing – to be extended to automotive manufacturing.

It stated that UK automotive manufacturers pay more for electricity than anywhere else in Europe, and in excess of double the average.

This is partly because of energy taxes which are six times higher and added more than £200 million to manufacturers’ bills last year, the SMMT said.

It stated: “Rapid implementation of the reforms to industrial energy costs set out in the Industrial Strategy would cut the sector’s electricity bill by a fifth, helping ease this structural disadvantage.”

The SMMT added that compared with other major economies, the UK has the highest business rates and is “among the worst for the burden of government regulation”.

It called for the Government to “recreate a competitive edge”, declaring that “the time now is for giant leaps”.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “We welcome the Government’s Industrial Strategy, a 10-year plan which answers our call for a long-term commitment to automotive manufacturing.

“With action to reduce electricity costs, upskill workers and unlock finance, it lays the foundation on which we can build our future.

“We now need to see the strategy implemented and at pace, because competitors will move fast so our window of opportunity will not remain open for long.

“The prize, however, in terms of jobs, innovation and economic growth – green growth at that – is worth the investment.”