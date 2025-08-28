UK car production figures increase in July

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Car production in the UK rose for a second successive month in July, but a fall in commercial vehicles saw overall numbers down on the previous year.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed 69,127 cars were made during the month – a rise of 5.6% on the same period in 2024.

But commercial vehicle output fell by 81.1% compared to 12 months ago, which saw the highest figures for 17 years, bringing the total production number down by 10.8% year on year to 72,006.

SMMT analysis said the drop in commercial vehicles followed plant restructuring.

Chief executive Mike Hawes said: “It remains a turbulent time for automotive manufacturing, with consumer confidence weak, trade flows volatile and massive investment in new technologies underway both here and abroad.

“Given this backdrop, another month of growing car output is good news – signalling the sector’s underlying resilience in the face of intense global competition.”

The latest figures mean total vehicle production has fallen 11.7% in the first seven months of the year compared to 2024, although the SMMT said the latest forecast predicts a ride of 6.4% in 2026.

Car production for domestic markets rose by 13.6% in July while exports – which accounted for 79.4% of output – were up by 3.7%.

After three months of falling numbers, exports to the largest single national market in the US increased by 6.8% to almost 10,000 units while cars for Turkey (35.4%) and Japan (14.9%) also saw significant increases.

Exports to the EU fell by 7.9% and to China by 7.1%.