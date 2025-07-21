‘Never again’: Regulatory reform pledged to prevent repeat of water bill hikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Environment Secretary has said households will “never again” face major water bill hikes as he announced an overhaul of regulation of the troubled sector.

Steve Reed announced in a speech alongside the River Thames that regulator Ofwat would be scrapped, as part of measures to pull overlapping water regulation by four different bodies into one “single powerful” regulator responsible for the whole sector.

He made the announcement in response to an independent review by Sir Jon Cunliffe which called for the move, as one of 88 measures to tackle problems in the water sector.

The review was commissioned by the Government to answer public fury over pollution in rivers, lakes and seas, soaring bills, shareholder payouts and bosses’ bonuses.

Mr Reed pledged the new regulator would “stand firmly on the side of customers, investors and the environment”, as he said the Government would cut sewage pollution by half by 2030 – based on a new, higher baseline of pollution in 2024 compared with previous targets relating to 2021.

And it would oversee maintenance and investment in water infrastructure so that “hard-working British families are never again hit by the shocking bill hikes we saw last year”.

Questioned by journalists after the speech about future bill hikes, Mr Reed insisted it was “absolutely the intention” that the reforms would ensure there was adequate investment in the long term to prevent the kind of 30% increase seen in customer water bills last year at the next price review in five years.

He also accused the Tories of failing to ensure sufficient investment in crumbling pipes and infrastructure that would have prevented the recent hikes.

But in a separate speech, review author Sir Jon warned that costs and bills are likely to continue to rise, as he recommended the Government introduce a national social tariff to help households struggling to pay.

“The cost of producing water and wastewater services is likely to increase over the medium and longer term as the industry has to replace ageing assets, respond to higher environmental and public health standards and continue to adapt to the challenges of population growth and climate change,” he said.

“And against that likely background of rising costs and rising bills, there is a need for a stronger safety net for the most vulnerable when exposed to water poverty.”

Asked if investor returns will need to rise to attract the capital needed and contribute to bill hikes, Sir Jon said: “All the investors I talked to said we are happy to accept a lower return … if you can give us lower risk on the downside.

“Bills will have to reflect what investors need, the equity they need.

“That is part of the cost of building the infrastructure that we need but at the same time, a regulator needs to continue to maintain pressure and efficiency.”

Sir Jon’s review did not explore renationalising water companies; ministers have refused to entertain the possibility despite demands from campaigners to return them to public ownership.

Mr Reed warned nationalisation would cost £100 billion and slow down efforts to cut pollution.

He said it was not the answer, adding: “The problems are to do with governance and regulation, and we are fixing those problems so we can fix the problem of sewage pollution and unacceptable bill hikes in the fastest time possible.”

The reforms would see a single regulator replace Ofwat and take in functions related to the water sector from the Environment Agency, which currently investigates pollution incidents and licenses water abstraction from the environment, as well as the Drinking Water Inspectorate and Natural England.

Sir Jon suggested a new water regulator would take two years to set up after looking at the time frame for setting up Ofcom, the communications regulator, in the early 2000s.

The process could involve bringing the different organisations together as one before integrating the staff and working out where there may be duplication or gaps.

Sir Jon also said the Government will have to tackle the issue of securing a “very high level of leadership”, adding that the current system does not have the skills and expertise that will be needed in the new set-up.

Asked if ministers need to carry forward all of his 88 recommendations to ensure a full reset of the sector, he said: “I don’t think you’re going to solve the fundamental problem unless you tackle all of those issues.

“I think you can get improvement on all those dimensions, but I do think you need to address it all in order to move us to a different place.”