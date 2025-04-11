Tariffs live: Asian markets tumble after Trump admits concerns over ‘costs and problems’
Falling stocks across Asia follow Wall Street sell-off as US president threatens to go ahead with ‘reciprocal’ levies
Asian markets fell on Friday following a sharp decline on Wall Street after Donald Trump admitted the United States will face “transition cost and transition problems” as a result of his global tariff plan.
Mr Trump again threatened to impose the full rate of his “reciprocal” levies if countries fail to strike a deal with him within 90 days.
Speaking in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Thursday, he said: “There will always be transition difficulty – but in history, it was the biggest day in history, the markets. So we’re very, very happy with the way the country is running. We’re trying to get the world to treat us fairly.”
He continued: “We think we are in very good shape. We think we are doing very well. Again, there will be a transition cost and transition problems, but in the end, it’s going to be a beautiful thing.”
Japan’s Nikkei 225 is leading the slump in Asia with a steep 4.5 per cent fall, while South Korea’s Kospi, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, and Australia’s ASX 200 are also in the red.
Trump claims he could make ‘every deal in a day if I wanted’
Donald Trump has claimed that he could make “every deal in one day if I wanted to” – and warned that his higher “reciprocal” tariffs rate could return once the 90-day period ends.
Speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting, the US president said: “We have to have a deal that we like. We don’t want a deal that’s going to be a bad deal. I could make every deal in one day if I wanted to. I could do this all in one day – I could say: ‘here’s what we’ll do’.”
Asked if the higher tariffs will revert if deals cannot be reached in 90 days, Mr Trump said: “That’s what will happen. If we can’t make the deal that we want to make or have to make, or that’s good for both parties – it’s got to be good for both parties – and then we go back to where we were.”
Pressed on whether he would extend the pause, he replied: “We’ll have to see what happens at that time.”
