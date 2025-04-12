Tariffs live: Trump insists policy ‘doing really well’ despite China hiking levies on American goods to 125%
Beijing will ignore further US action as ‘there is no possibility of market acceptance for US goods’ at current tariff level
US president Donald Trump insisted that his tariffs policy was “doing really well” despite China hiking levies on American goods to 125 per cent in a tit-for-tat response amid the ongoing trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.
Mr Trump sent financial markets into a tailspin by announcing sweeping import taxes on dozens of trade partners last week, before rolling them back to 10 per cent last Wednesday for 90 days.
“We are doing really well on our tariff policy,” Mr Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. China’s tariff hike, hitting back against Mr Trump's decision to hike duties on Chinese goods to 145 per cent, was set to come into effect on Saturday.
"When people understand what we're doing, I think the dollar will go way up," the president told reporters, downplaying the market turbulence. "The bond market's going good. It had a little moment but I solved that problem very quickly."
The Chinese finance ministry said further action by the US would be ignored because "at the current tariff level, there is no possibility of market acceptance for US goods exported to China”.
Trump says there could be exceptions to 10% baseline tariff
US president Donald Trump yesterday said that 10 per cent is a tariff floor, or pretty close, and that there could be a couple of exceptions.
Mr Trump, who said he was comfortable with the tariffs on China, has suggested that a deal with Beijing could be in the offing, too, heaping praise on president Xi Jinping despite their differences over trade.
But there were no signs that the world's two largest economies were ready to back down.
"The president made it very clear: When the United States is punched, he will punch back harder," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.
Xi asks EU to jointly oppose 'unilateral acts of bullying'
President Xi Jinping told Spain's prime minister that China and the EU must join together in defending globalisation and opposing "unilateral acts of bullying", in a jab at US president Donald Trump.
Mr Xi, in his first public comments on the issue since Mr Trump launched his tariff offensive last week, said there could be "no winners" in any trade war, and he said the EU had a key role to play in ensuring global economic stability.
China has always regarded the EU as an important pole in a multipolar world, and is one of the major countries firmly supporting the EU's unity and growth," Mr Xi told the Spanish prime minister.
"China and the EU should fulfill their international responsibilities, jointly safeguard the trend of economic globalisation and the international trade environment, and jointly oppose unilateral acts of bullying," Xi added.
