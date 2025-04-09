Tariffs live: Asian markets fall as Trump confirms China will face 104% levy overnight
Beijing has vowed to 'fight to the end' in deepening US-China trade war
Asian markets fell again on Wednesday morning after Donald Trump confirmed his "reciprocal" tariffs would come into effect overnight, with Chinese imports facing an eye-watering 104 per cent levy.
Japan’s Nikkei index fell more than 3.5 per cent in morning trading, while South Korea’s Kospi has now plunged 20 per cent since its July high.
The White House confirmed that Chinese imports would face the new tariffs from 12.01am ET on Wednesday, after Beijing failed to remove retaliatory tariffs on US goods by a Tuesday deadline.
President Donald Trump had earlier threatened to raise levies by 50 percentage points on top of the existing 54 per cent, pushing total tariffs beyond the 100 per cent mark.
In response, China’s foreign ministry accused Washington of “typical unilateralism and protectionist economic bullying” and vowed to “fight till the end”. State media reports suggest Beijing may target US agricultural products, potentially banning poultry imports altogether.
The escalating trade war has shaken global markets, prompting a widespread sell-off and rattling investor confidence.
Trump's latest tariffs set to deepen global trade war
President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs on dozens of countries were set to take effect on Wednesday, including massive 104 per cent duties on Chinese goods, deepening his global trade war even as he prepared for negotiations with some nations.
Trump's punishing tariffs have shaken a global trading order that has persisted for decades, raised fears of recession and driven worldwide stocks sharply downward.
The S&P closed below 5,000 for the first time in nearly a year yesterday and is nearing a bear market, defined as 20 per cent below its most recent high.
S&P 500 companies have lost $5.8 trillion in stock market value since Trump unveiled the tariffs last Wednesday, the deepest four-day loss since the benchmark's creation in the 1950s, according to LSEG data.
A sell-off across Asian markets resumed on Wednesday after a brief respite, with Japan's Nikkei down over three per cent and South Korea's won currency sliding to a 16-year low. US stock futures also pointed to a fifth straight day of losses on Wall Street.
