Thames Water sinks to £1.6bn loss as debt mountain balloons

The struggling utility tumbled to a £1.65 billion pre-tax loss for the year to March 31 from profits of £157 million the previous year.

Holly Williams
Tuesday 15 July 2025 07:42 BST
Thames Water’s full year results showed its net debts swelled by another £1.65 billion over the year (PA)
Thames Water’s full year results showed its net debts swelled by another £1.65 billion over the year (PA) (PA Archive)

Troubled Thames Water has revealed it slumped to a £1.65 billion annual loss and saw its debt mountain balloon to £16.79 billion.

The struggling utility tumbled to the pre-tax loss in the year to March 31 from profits of £157 million the previous year after it booked a £1.27 billion bad debt provision on intercompany loans and set aside £122 million for fines from Ofwat, among other costs.

The group’s full year results showed its mammoth net debts swelled by another £1.65 billion over the year, while it revealed a “disappointing” performance on pollution and sewage spills.

The figures come as the water firm remains in talks over a rescue funding deal with senior creditors after private equity firm KKR last month pulled out of plans to inject much-needed cash.

Chris Weston, chief executive of Thames Water, said: “We recognise that our current gearing is too high and, to address this, we are progressing with our Senior Creditors’ plan to recapitalise the business which will see us return to a more stable financial foundation.

“This will come with a requirement to reset the regulatory landscape and acknowledge it will take at least a decade to turn Thames around.”

