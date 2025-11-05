Thames Water among six water firms to have bonuses for top bosses blocked

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thames Water is among six water companies to have blocked bonus payouts to bosses over serious pollution incidents and other performance issues.

More than £4 million of potential bonuses were banned under new rules on performance-related executive pay, regulator Ofwat said.

[SAMG player_embed_type=’dynamic’ videoid=’0_p4x0zbw2′ account=’59b6ed040c2e3′ player_id=’30024158′ width=’560′ height=’315′ custom_options='{

The powers were introduced in June as a result of concerns that the pay of water firms’ top bosses was not reflecting their environmental performance.

It means companies are required to block annual bonuses and other awards to directors where they do not comply with the watchdog’s rules.

This includes pollution incidents, poor environmental practices and criminal convictions.

The six companies – Anglian Water, Southern Water, Thames Water, United Utilities Water, Wessex Water and Yorkshire Water – blocked payouts for a variety of failures, mostly involving pollution.

Ofwat said that a further £2.4 million of performance-related executive pay was not required to be blocked, but should not be funded by customers.

Among the firms that triggered its rules, Thames Water had seven “category 1” pollution incidents, which are the most serious, recorded in 2024.

It also breached its licence to hold a sufficient credit rating and had a one-star rating in relation to its environmental performance.

This meant that no bonuses or other awards were paid to its chief executive or its former finance chief, who left in March.

Wessex Water triggered Ofwat’s rule due to a criminal conviction for a sewage leak last year which killed more than 2,000 fish and resulted in a £500,000 fine.

The company said it therefore decided not to pay any executive bonuses.

Ofwat also said it was planning to change the rules around water companies’ annual reporting so that they must publicly share details of pay received by directors from the regulated, group and parent firms.

Ofwat wrote in its report: “More broadly, while there has been some progress in certain areas on accountability, water companies must better demonstrate that they understand the feeling of public anger on bonuses and the expectation that they are accountable, and reflect this better in their decisions on executive remuneration.”