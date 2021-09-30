UK economy recovers faster than expected after lockdown lifts

The UK economy recovered faster than expected between April and June this year as spending surged after lockdown.

The Office for National Statistics said that gross domestic product increased by 5.5 per cent in the second quarter of the year, after being revised up from the initial estimation of 4.8 per cent.

Shops re-opening and a return to eating out helped fuel the upward GDP revision, with household spending contributing four percentage points of the 5.5 per cent increase.

The bounce-back recovery has slowed down in recent months, however, with economic growth easing to only 0.1 per cent in July. This was a drop from 1.4 per cent growth in the month of June.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the ONS, explained the new figures, saying: “The economy grew more in the second quarter than previously estimated, with the latest data showing health services and the arts performing better than initially thought.

“The revised figures also show households have been saving less in recent years than previously thought.

“Household saving fell particularly strongly in the latest quarter from the record highs seen during the pandemic, as many people were again able to spend on shopping, eating out and driving their cars.”

Household spending jumped 7.9 per cent in the second quarter, while the savings ratio fell to 11.7 per cent from 18.4 per cent in the first three months of 2021.

The current supply chain crisis and lorry driver shortage has provoked The Bank of England to slash its expectations for economic growth in the third quarter of this year from 2.9 per cent to 2.1 per cent.

The new statistics come as nearly one million workers are expected to be booted off the furlough scheme on Thursday.

Fidelity International’s investment director, Maike Currie, said that “no-one really knows what is next”. He added: “I think what we can be certain of is that we’ll see under-employment, where employees return to work but possibly not on a full-time basis and that they might need to supplement their income.”

The Press Association contributed to this report.