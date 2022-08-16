For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Real wages fell at a record annual rate in the latest quarter as Britain’s cost-of-living crisis took hold and inflation slashed the value of workers’ pay, official figures show.

Pay including bonuses declined 2.5 per cent between April and June compared to a year earlier, when the effect of rising prices is taken into account. Regular pay dropped 3 per cent, the Office for National Statistics said.

Wages have increased in cash terms but have been dwarfed by soaring costs for gas, electricity, fuel, food and other goods which have pushed the overall inflation rate to 9.4 per cent.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “The number of people in work grew in the second quarter of 2022, whilst the headline rates of unemployment and of people neither working nor looking for a job were little changed.

“Meanwhile, the total number of hours worked each week appears to have stabilised very slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

“The real value of pay continues to fall.

“Excluding bonuses, it is still dropping faster than at any time since comparable records began in 2001.”

The number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 73,000 between June and July to 29.7 million, the ONS said.

Despite the unprecedented drop in real incomes, chancellor Nadhim Zahawi claimed the figures showed the labour market was in a “strong position”.

He added: “This highlights the resilience of the UK economy and the fantastic businesses who are creating new jobs across the country.

“Although there are no easy solutions to the cost of living pressures people are facing, we are providing help where we can.

Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said: “Families are being hammered by a cost of living catastrophe and yet the Government is nowhere to be found.

“This zombie government has no plan and is failing our country. People can’t wait any longer for the Conservatives to play out their horror show leadership contest.”