Employers added 160,000 people to their payrolls in October as the UK jobs market confounded fears that the end of the furlough scheme would result in a sharp rise in joblessness.

The extra staff took the total number of employees to 29.3 million in October, the Office for National Statistics reported.

The official unemployment rate for July to September - which includes data from before the end of the furlough scheme - fell 0.5 per cent to 4.3 per cent but remains 0.3 percentage points above its pre-pandemic level.

On a quarterly basis, a record number of people flowed from unemployment to employment, underlining the success of the furlough programme, officially known as the coronavirus job retention scheme.

The figures will be welcomed by workers but add to problems for employers struggling to find staff amid an ongoing labour shortage that has hit businesses including retailers, hospitality businesses and hauliers.

Sam Beckett, ONS head of economic statistics, said: “It might take a few months to see the full impact of furlough coming to an end, as people who lost their jobs at the end of September could still be receiving redundancy pay.

“However, October’s early estimate shows the number of people on the payroll rose strongly on the month and stands well above its pre-pandemic level.”

She added: “There is also no sign of an upturn in redundancies and businesses tell us that only a very small proportion of their previously furloughed staff have been laid off. In addition, vacancies again reached a new record high.”

Overall, the UK employment rate was estimated at 75.4 per cent between July and September - 1.1 percentage points lower than before the coronavirus pandemic, but 0.4 percentage points higher than the previous quarter (April to June 2021).

This was driven largely by a rise in economic inactivity - people out of work and not looking for a job - which is 0.9 percentage points higher than before the pandemic.

Growth in regular pay (excluding bonuses) was 4.9 per cent among employees in July to September 2021. Real wages, adjusted for inflation and excluding bonuses were up 3.1 per cent in a year. However, the ONS cautioned that the figures were flattered by being compared with a huge slump in earnings at the peak of the pandemic last year.

The government hailed the figures. Minister for Employment Mims Davies said: “With over 100,000 young people landing roles through the Kickstart scheme, more people on payrolls this quarter in all corners of the country, and unemployment continuing to fall, it is clear our Plan for Jobs is working.

The UK economy remains sluggish compared to other wealthy nations in the G7. The US has recovered to its pre-pandemic level despite being hit hard by Covid-19.