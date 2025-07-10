Threat of industrial action averted as council workers agree to pay deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strike action in Scotland’s local authorities has been averted as two more unions announced members have accepted a two-year pay offer.

Unite the union announced on Thursday that 77% of its members backed the deal offered by local authority body Cosla, while GMB said 66% voted in favour.

The deal will see a 4% increase in pay this year and 3.5% next year, with both unions joining Unison – which accepted the proposal earlier this week – in backing it.

With union members backing the proposal, the chance of strike action among non-teaching council staff has been averted this year.

Sharon Graham, the general secretary of Unite, said: “The deal negotiated by Unite will boost pay packets and provide stability for our members.

“Unite is once again delivering better jobs, pay and conditions for our Scottish council members.”

Keir Greenaway, the GMB union’s senior organiser for public services, said the offer “does not do enough” for the lowest paid staff despite the vote to back it.

“We argued and will continue to argue for pay offers to be a flat increase to the hourly rate of every council worker,” he said.

“A percentage increase means the highest-paid council staff will receive thousands of pounds more each year while frontline workers get pennies more each hour.

“This offer does not do enough for them and it does not do enough to reach a minimum wage of £15 an hour which ministers continue to insist is their ambition.”