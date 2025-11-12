Keira Knightley stars in Waitrose’s Christmas ‘mini romcom’ ad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Waitrose has released a Christmas advert in the form of a four-minute romantic comedy staring actress Keira Knightley and comedian Joe Wilkinson.

The ad was directed by Bafta-award winning director Molly Manners and follows Knightley and Wilkinson as their relationship develops over a shared love of food.

The ad begins as they meet for the first time at a Waitrose cheese counter, and culminates with Wilkinson – who reprises his role as Phil, from the grocer’s 2024 “whodunnit” festive campaign – recreating Keira’s Nan’s turkey pie recipe.

Knightley said: “I love food, and so when I received this script where I get to fall head over heels in love over a shared love of cheese, I couldn’t turn it down.

“I adored working on this silly, fun and delicious film with Joe, and I hope those watching it fall in love too.”

Wilkinson said: “It was great to be back with Waitrose for their 2025 Christmas campaign. This year, Phil got to enjoy both the love and the food he truly deserved.

“As you can imagine, it was tough having to eat the delicious Waitrose food and falling in love with Keira, but I just got on with it, like the trooper I am.”

The soundtrack features the song She’s A Star by British band James.

Waitrose chief customer officer Nathan Ansell said: “Our four-minute Christmas film – an industry first – pays homage to the seasonal romantic comedy tradition, celebrates the exciting and elevated Waitrose festive food offering, and adds a little more of that warm, fuzzy feeling to the holiday season.”

Ms Manners said: “We had such a great time making the perfect miniature romcom with food as a love language deep at its heart.

“The combination of Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson is magical in such an unexpected way. I hope they knock your socks clean off, as they did mine.”