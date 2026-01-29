Household water bills to rise by average 5.4% from April

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Household water bills across England and Wales will rise by an average of 5.4% from April, the industry has confirmed.

The increase – which equates to £33 a year for the average household – is two percentage points above inflation but comes as companies prepare to invest £20 billion over 2026-27 to secure water supplies and end sewage entering rivers and seas, Water UK said.

There has been ongoing public anger about the amount of sewage being released into waterways, exacerbated by firms increasing bills to pay for upgrades after decades of underinvestment.

Ofwat has allowed water firms to put up bills by 36% between 2025 and 2030, with most of that – 20% or an average £86 – front-loaded on to last April’s annual rise.

The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) warned that customers were “impatient for change and need to see compelling evidence their money is being well spent”.

There is significant regional variation in bill increases, with Severn Trent customers seeing a 10% increase, Sutton and East Surrey imposing an 11% increase, Bristol Water a 12% rise and Affinity Water (central region) customers warned they have a 13% jump coming.

South East Water is raising bills by an average 7% to £324 a year after its customers suffered days of supply disruption this month blamed on Storm Goretti causing burst pipes and power cuts, following a similar incident the previous month when 24,000 people in Tunbridge Wells were left without drinking water for two weeks,

Water UK said the cash raised from water bills could only be used to fund infrastructure that had been independently determined to be “new, necessary and value for money”.

A money-back guarantee meant that customer bills would automatically be refunded by the regulator if improvements were not delivered, it said.

More than two million households currently receive help with their bills through social tariffs, the WaterSure scheme and other affordability measures, and this will expand by an expected extra 300,000 households over the coming year.

Water UK chief executive David Henderson said: “We understand increasing bills is never welcome, but the money is needed to fund vital upgrades to secure our water supplies, support economic growth and end sewage entering our rivers and seas.

“While we urgently need investment in our water and sewage infrastructure, we know that for many this increase will be difficult. That is why we will help around 2.5 million households – more than ever before – with average discounts of around 40% off their water bill.”

CCW said it had seen a 51% increase in complaints about water companies in 2025, mainly driven by concerns around affordability and upset over the scale of last April’s increase.

CCW chief executive Mike Keil said: “We’ve seen complaints brought to CCW about the affordability of water bills almost triple in the past year and further bill rises will compound people’s worries.

“People support investment in improving services, but they are impatient for change and need to see compelling evidence their money is being well spent.”

“A stronger safety net is also needed for those who simply can’t afford these bill rises. Our independent review of water affordability back in 2021 made clear that a universal single social tariff would ensure financial support flows to where it is needed most. The postcode lottery of financial assistance created by existing water company social tariffs is unfair and unsustainable in the face of rising water bills.”

Ofwat interim chief executive Chris Walters said: “By April 2027 we are expecting water companies to have installed more than eight million water meters in homes to help customers manage their bills, to have replaced almost 3,000km of piping that will ensure customers experience fewer supply disruptions, and reduce sewage spills from storm overflows by 30% from 2024 levels.

“These are just three examples that will help us reach our collective goal of cleaner rivers and seas, more resilient water supplies and better services for customers and the environment.

“However, we also recognise that these bill increases may be difficult for some people. That is why we approved a doubling of company support available for customers who are struggling to pay and now more than two million households are accessing this help.”

Rob Abrams, campaign manager at Surfers Against Sewage, said: “Nearly a third of our water bills are swallowed up servicing the water company debt pile and shelling out dividends whilst we get sick from sewage.

“So why should we believe this time will be any different?

“Water isn’t a commodity. It’s a necessity. Yet it’s being milked for profit while sewage is pumped into our waters.

“This broken system rewards greed and failure, and the only solution is a full system reset to put people and planet first. Nothing less will do.”

River Action chief executive James Wallace said: “When the water sector brags about ‘record investment’, what it really means is that bill payers, not water companies, are being forced to pick up the tab for decades of failure.

“The privatised, pollution-for-profit model has failed. Until water companies are owned and governed for public and environmental benefit, using long-term patient capital, we will keep seeing regulatory failure and polluted rivers.”