William urges investors to grasp ‘extraordinary possibilities’ on offer in Wales

The Prince of Wales has hailed Wales as the place for foreign investors to do business and grasp the “extraordinary possibility” on offer.

William said he was “proud” to be following in his father’s footsteps and praised the King for showing “leadership in championing Welsh business and innovation” decades ago, when he personally encouraged the co-founder of Sony to open a factory in the nation.

His comments were made in a speech at the Wales investment summit being staged by the Welsh Government to encourage foreign companies to fund new ventures.

The future King also appreciated the “sense of warmth and belonging” that makes Wales unique after setting up his first home with wife Kate on Anglesey when he was an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.

William delivered his speech after meeting a group of entrepreneurs and firms showing off their innovative businesses already based in Wales, from colourful coverings for prosthetic legs to a company planning to manufacture electric Morris JE vans.

The prince said: “Wales was the first place Catherine and I made our home together – on the island of Anglesey. When you make a home in Wales, you join a family of three million people, and the sense of warmth and belonging is what makes Wales unlike anywhere else.

“I am pleased to be continuing the work of my father, the King, who over half a century ago, personally encouraged the co-founder of Sony to open its first European factory here in Wales.”

He went on to say: “His leadership in championing Welsh business and innovation is something which I am proud to have the opportunity to continue today.

“Because I believe that we have reached another significant moment for Welsh investment. An opportunity defined not by the challenges we collectively face, but by extraordinary possibility.”

The one-day summit was held at the International Convention Centre Wales in Newport – the most significant event hosted by Wales since the 2014 Nato summit – with more than 250 companies expected to attend, 150 of which are new to Wales.