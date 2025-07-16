Wes Streeting to meet resident doctors’ leaders in bid to avoid strikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crunch talks between the Government and resident doctors are to take place in a bid to avert strike action.

A five-day walkout is scheduled to start next week and could cause significant upheaval to the NHS in England.

The Resident Doctors Committee (RDC) – part of the British Medical Association (BMA) – will meet Health Secretary Wes Streeting on Thursday.

Discussions could be tense after Mr Streeting told MPs on Monday that he did not see a “reasonable trade union partner” in the RDC “at this time”.

The Cabinet minister has insisted the Government will not budge on pay, but said discussions could focus on improving working lives of resident doctors.

In a joint statement issued at the weekend, RDC co-chairs Dr Ross Nieuwoudt and Dr Melissa Ryan said they were hoping to “find a solution that our members will find acceptable and that can prevent any strike action having to take place”.

On Tuesday, NHS leaders said there was no extra money to cover industrial action by resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors.

The last bout of strikes, which also included walkouts by other health workers, came at an estimated cost of £1.5 billion to the NHS in England.

Some 1.5 million appointments, procedures and operations were postponed as a result of the stoppages.

The strikes ended last September when resident doctor members voted to accept a Government pay deal worth 22.3% on average over two years.

The 2025/26 pay deal saw resident doctors given a 4% increase plus £750 “on a consolidated basis”, working out as an average rise of 5.4%.

Government officials said these two increases equate to a 28.9% pay rise.

But the BMA said resident doctors need 29.2% to reverse “pay erosion” since 2008/09.

Earlier this month, the union announced that resident doctors in England would strike for five days from 7am on July 25.