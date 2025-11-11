Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Water regulator Ofwat has proposed that Wessex Water pay an £11 million enforcement package following significant failures in the operation and maintenance of its wastewater network.

The penalty, to be funded by Wessex Water and its shareholders, addresses the company's inability to adequately manage sewage and wastewater flows.

This inadequacy, identified by the watchdog on Tuesday, directly resulted in spills from storm overflows.

The action follows similar investigations and substantial payouts from other major water firms earlier this year, including Yorkshire Water and Thames Water, which collectively amounted to around £240 million in enforcement actions.

Ofwat stressed that the company will not be able to cover the cost of the enforcement action through its customers or increases to bills.

However, it comes after the company put up its water bills by an average of 20 per cent, or £113, this year.

Lynn Parker, senior director for enforcement at Ofwat, said: “Our investigation has found that Wessex Water failed to effectively operate, maintain and upgrade its wastewater assets, which meant there were spills from storm overflows when there shouldn’t have been.

“To their credit, the company has been one of the more proactive in investigating and rectifying the problems identified.

“However, there remain breaches which must be accounted for and corrected.”

The water company, which is owned by Malaysian firm YTL, is required to help local landowners seal sewer pipes to prevent unnecessary groundwater reaching Wessex Water’s network as part of the enforcement plans.

Ofwat has also said it must reduce spills at specific storm overflows through investment, and install additional monitoring equipment.

Wessex Water is owned by Malaysian firm YTL ( Alamy/PA )

A Wessex Water spokesman said: “We regret the impact our wastewater performance has had on customers and the environment.

“When the issues at our treatment sites were identified we were quick to fix them, but we do agree that there is much more to do – particularly in areas where groundwater enters the sewerage network and can result in overflows operating long after rainfall events.

“The proposals in this package will tackle the problem directly, sealing pipes on private land that we would not normally have powers over, as well as additional monitoring and initiatives like water butts and rain gardens to help customers treat rainwater as a valuable resource.

“This not only prevents pollution but also reduces the risk of sewer flooding for communities.

“Looking ahead, we are planning a step change in the maintenance of our sewerage infrastructure with investment of £300 million in this area by 2030, with expansions to some of our key waste treatment sites either already under way or completed.”