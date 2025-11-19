WH Smith boss steps down after US accounting probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WH Smith chief executive Carl Cowling has stepped down after an investigation into an accounting blunder in its US division and as the retailer warned over profits once again.

Mr Cowling has been replaced by Andrew Harrison – chief executive of the group’s UK division – on an interim basis until a permanent successor is appointed.

It follows an independent review by Deloitte found a number of “shortcomings” which saw the group overstate profits in the US business by as much as £50 million.

WH Smith warned it now expects profits in its US business for delayed full-year results in the range of £5 million to £15 million – down from the £55 million originally expected in the market and the £25 million revised guidance when the accounting issue was first uncovered.

Profits for the wider group are now expected to be between £100 million to £110 million for the year to August 31, which is lower than the £110 million in its previous earnings downgrade.

WH Smith chairwoman Annette Court said: “This is an extremely serious matter that has had the board’s full attention and we sincerely apologise for the shortcomings identified.

“While the issues identified arose in our North America division, we recognise the importance of strengthening controls, governance and reporting procedures across the group.

“We have acted swiftly to build a comprehensive remediation plan and will reinforce the financial discipline and integrity that underpin our business moving forward.

“Our priority now is to rebuild trust and credibility, and to improve the performance and profitability of our North America division.”

It brings to an abrupt end Mr Cowling’s six-year tenure at the helm and his 11-year career at the company.

He said: “Whilst the issues identified in the Deloitte review arose in our North American division, I recognise the seriousness of this situation and as group chief executive feel it is only right that I step down from my position.”

WH Smith said in October it was delaying full-year results by more than a month due to the US accounting issue and Deloitte review.

Figures for the year to August 31 had been due on November 12, but are now expected to be published on December 16.